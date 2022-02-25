Workiva’s (WK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Workiva stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

