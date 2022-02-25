World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,894. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

