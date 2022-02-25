WOWswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $83,573.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00014452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

