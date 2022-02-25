WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.25.
Shares of WPP traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.90. 7,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,868. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
