WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.25.

Shares of WPP traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.90. 7,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,868. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

