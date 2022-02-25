Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $4.83 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00012316 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $317,158.49 and $162.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

