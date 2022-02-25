Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 3.3% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and approximately $340.37 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $38,850.78 or 0.99915199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00065462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00306087 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,162 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

