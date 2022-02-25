Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.29% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

