Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $19.78 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.