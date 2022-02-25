Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,421 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx worth $61,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.