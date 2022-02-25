Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 433.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

