Xion Finance Trading 30.8% Lower This Week (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $276,707.90 and approximately $6,521.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

