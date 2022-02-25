Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.59

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and traded as low as $35.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1,587,478 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000.

