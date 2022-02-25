Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,554 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

