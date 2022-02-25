Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.32

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $21.88. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 930 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
