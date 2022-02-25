Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the year.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

