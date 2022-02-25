Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.74. Yandex shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 170,558 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
