Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.74. Yandex shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 170,558 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

