Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

