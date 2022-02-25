Ycash Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00268177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00088626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,246,944 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

