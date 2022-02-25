Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $263,004.17 and approximately $9,553.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

