Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits Market Cap of $430,392.31

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $430,392.31 and approximately $83,075.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

