Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.
NYSE DAO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.
Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
