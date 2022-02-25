Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.