Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.96 Million

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $929.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:HST opened at $18.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.