Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HUYA.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 1,742,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. HUYA has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

