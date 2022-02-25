Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Innoviva by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 640,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

