Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. New York Mortgage Trust also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

