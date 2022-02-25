Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last three months. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPNT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of 525.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

