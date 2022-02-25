Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,885,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. Quanta Services has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

