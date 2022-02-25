Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will post $17.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.91 million and the highest is $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

