Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $110,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

