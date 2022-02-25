Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $37.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.09 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.