Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will announce $5.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.