Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to post $128.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.98 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

