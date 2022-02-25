Zacks: Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.69 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $3.01. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

NYSE:CAT opened at $184.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.86. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

