Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,525,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

