Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.77 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

A number of research firms have commented on GAN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GAN by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GAN by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in GAN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

