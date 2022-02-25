Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.21). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

