Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

DNOW stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

