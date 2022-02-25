Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to post sales of $556.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.81 million to $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.48 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.