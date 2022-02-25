Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Twilio reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.18. 3,114,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,327. Twilio has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

