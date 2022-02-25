Zacks: Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. 1,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.