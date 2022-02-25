Zacks: Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. 1,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

