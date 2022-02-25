Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Several analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,488. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

