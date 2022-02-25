Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Catalent posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $131,074,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $123,782,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

