Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

