Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,482,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

