Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 433,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

