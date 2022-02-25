Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

