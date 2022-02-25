Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report $361.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.78 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $313.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

