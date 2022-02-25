Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $1.72. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 273.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $9.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

