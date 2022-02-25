Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce $89.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $382.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.