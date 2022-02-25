Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

